Canadian Government Encourages Teleworking Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Canadian government is encouraging Federal personnel to work from home as much as possible amid the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Treasury board President Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

"Guidelines and directives were sent to all departments and agencies by the Office of the Chief Human Resources Officer. The Government of Canada will be as flexible as possible and will not only allow, but encourage teleworking whenever and wherever possible," Duclos said on Monday.

In recent days, Canadian health officials have stressed that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing and that all possible measures are being taken.

The latest data from Canadian health officials indicates 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19, rising from 157 on Friday.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there is an excess of 179,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 7,000 deaths and 78,078 recoveries.