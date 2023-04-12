Canadian Government Hopes to Reach Agreement with PSAC and Avoid Strike - Treasury Board

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Canada's Treasury board Secretariat (TSA) said on Wednesday that it seeks to reach an agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) "as soon as possible" and avoid public servants strike.

"It remains our goal to reach an agreement at the bargaining table as soon as possible. As we announced in our March 30, 2023 statement, both parties agreed to mediated negotiations and those negotiations continue this week. Over the past week we made significant headway, addressing many union demands," TSA said in a statement.

TSA believes compromises can be made over wage increases as long as PSAC shares the Federal government's commitment to "bargain in good faith", the statement added.

Earlier today, PSAC Canada's federal public sector's largest union and one of the country's largest national labour unions with over 200,000 members, unveiled that a vast majority of their members are in favour to strike.

Accordingly, although PSAC does not intend to act immediately to allow place for negotiations, over 155.000 public servants would be called to strike if no deal was found at the bargaining table.