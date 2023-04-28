UrduPoint.com

Canadian Government Invests Over $1Bln For 11 Large-Scale Strategic Research Initiatives

The Canadian government is investing C$1.4 billion ($1.03 billion) in support of large-scale strategic research initiatives in 11 different universities, the Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat (TIPS) said on Friday

"Today, the Honorable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $1.4 billion in support for 11 large-scale research initiatives in strategic areas, through the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF)," TIPS said in a statement.

The recipients include McGill University, Memorial University of Newfoundland, University of Ottawa, Dalhousie University, University of Toronto, University of Victoria, University of Montreal, York University, Concordia University, University of Calgary and Toronto University.

Some of the strategic research includes McGill University's genomic-based RNA therapeutics; University of Newfoundland's clean Arctic shipping initiative; University of Ottawa's brain-heart inter-connectome; Dalhousie University's research on transforming climate action; University of Victoria's Community Energy Transformation project; and University of Montreal's research on artificial intelligence, the statement said.

The funding also includes grants to Concordia University for its research on decarbonizing and electrifying communities and University of Calgary's work on its Transformational Child Health Research Initiative, the statement added.

The substantial investment to be shared between Canadian postsecondary institutions across the country will allow for researchers to focus on their respective areas of strength and attract capital as well as talent, according to the statement.

