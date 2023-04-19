UrduPoint.com

Canadian Government Says PSAC Demands 'Unaffordable', Ask Them To Accept The Proposed Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBCS) said on Wednesday it did everything to avoid a strike, and that demands made by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are "unaffordable" for taxpayers

Today, PSAC began a nationwide general strike comprising nearly a third of Canada's federal public workforce, or around 155.000 unionised members, after failing to reach an agreement with the Canadian government on faired contracts.

"The Government has done everything it can to reach a deal and avoid disrupting the services that Canadians rely on. Despite some ongoing movement at the bargaining table on key issues by both sides, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has decided to proceed with a nationwide general strike," TBCS statement reads.

The Board in a statement said it has always aimed to reach fair and competitive agreements for employees, while remaining reasonable for Canadian taxpayers, noting it respects but laments the strike as it should be a last resort tool.

TBCS said the Federal Government has presented a "fair and competitive" offer to PSAC, one that addressed all the union demands, such as a 9% increase over three years.

Accordingly, the government has reportedly made concessions on telework, shift premiums, better leave pay for family-related responsibilities, and increased support for employment equity, diversity, and inclusion.

"Even though there is a competitive deal on the table, the PSAC continues to insist on demands that are unaffordable," the statement continued, noting that would "severely" impact the ability to deliver federal public services to the population.

The Canadian Government said it would continue negotiations with the union so that "needed" wage increases can be given to the employees, and called on PSAC to collaborate with them to allow a quick resumption of public services.

