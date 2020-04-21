UrduPoint.com
Canadian Government Sets Aside $246Mln In Support For Charities, Non-Profits - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Canadian Government Sets Aside $246Mln in Support for Charities, Non-Profits - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $246 million fund for charities and other non-profit organizations during his daily novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

"To support charities and non-profits in their important work our government is setting up a $350 million [$246 million USD] emergency community support fund," Trudeau said.

A portion of the funds will go directly to smaller, independent local organizations, while the rest will flow through national associations, the prime minister added.

Charities and other non-profits, which often serve vulnerable communities, have seen a steep reduction in donations as fewer Canadians are able to give amid the deadly pandemic, Trudeau said.

Earlier this month, the Federal statistics agency announced that more than a million Canadians lost their jobs in March, pushing the unemployment rate up 2.2 percentage points to 7.8 percent and pushing at least some six million Canadians to apply for some form of income support since mid-March.

