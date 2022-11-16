UrduPoint.com

Canadian Government Struggles At Enforcing Surveillance In Arctic Waters - Watchdog

Canadian Government Struggles at Enforcing Surveillance in Arctic Waters - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Canadian government has failed to address long-standing issues related to the security and surveillance of its Arctic waters, the Auditor General said in a report on Tuesday.

"The Federal government has not taken the required action to address long-standing gaps affecting its surveillance of Canada's Arctic waters. As a result, the federal organizations that are responsible for safety and security in the Arctic region do not have a full awareness of maritime activities in Arctic waters and are not ready to respond to increased surveillance requirements," the audit documents read.

The documents added that considering the climate warming and the rate at which the Arctic is melting, the surveillance and security requirements are only getting greater as new sailing routes become accessible to ships.

Multiple lacunae were identified by the audit.

Amongst them, incomplete surveillance, insufficient information related to naval traffic and outdated equipment.

Concerns have been raised over the fact that the government is unable to follow the pace at which the equipment involved in the Arctic is becoming obsolete, the document says, adding that many icebreakers and patrolling aircraft are soon to fulfill their useful life, likely to be retrieved before having a replacement.

"The renewal of vessels, aircraft, satellites, and infrastructure that support monitoring maritime traffic and responding to safety and security incidents has fallen behind to the point where some will likely cease to operate before they can be replaced," the document continued.

Recommendation says "action is needed" to quickly close the gaps in Canada's surveillance of its Arctic waters, while following a sustainable path, the document adds.

