Canadian Government To Allot $163Mln For Domestic Vaccine Development - Trudeau

Sat 24th October 2020

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Canadian government is allotting $162.8 million in funding for the development of domestic vaccines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

"Today, I can announce that we are investing C$214 million [US$162.8 million] for made-in-Canada vaccines," Trudeau said.

Up to $131.7 million will go towards advancing Quebec City-based Medicago's vaccine candidate and to build a vaccine production facility, Trudeau said.

In addition, the government will provide $31.5 million to Vancouver-based Precision NanoSystems Incorporated (PNI) and the National Research Council of Canada to advance vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trials.

The push for a vaccine comes amid an increasing numbers of novel coronavirus infections in the country.

Trudeau said Canada's public health agency on Thursday recorded the highest number of infections since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said 2,436 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday. A combined 1,894 new cases in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada's tally to 211,042, according to data released by provincial health agencies on Friday.

