Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Canadian government is set to ban all further cosmetic animal testing while continuing to ensure the protection of human health and safety, Health Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced that the Government of Canada has banned the cruel and unnecessary testing of cosmetic products on animals in Canada, representing a major step forward in supporting animal welfare by reducing our reliance on animal testing, while ensuring health and safety," Health Canada's statement said.

The statement added that the amendments to the food and Drugs Act (FDA) were introduced after Bill C-47, Budget Implementation Act 2023 received Royal ascent on June 22.

It was further noted that Canadian companies would no longer be allowed to carry out cosmetic testing on animals or to sell products that rely on such tests after December 22, 2023.

By implementing those changes in legislation, Canada aligned itself with several other countries that have prohibited animal testing such as all EU member states, Australia, the UK, and South Korea, the statement continued.

Health Canada is also currently engaged in working with the international scientific and regulatory community, the statement said, with whom it is developing and validating alternatives to animal testing.