Open Menu

Canadian Government To Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

The Canadian government is set to ban all further cosmetic animal testing while continuing to ensure the protection of human health and safety, Health Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Canadian government is set to ban all further cosmetic animal testing while continuing to ensure the protection of human health and safety, Health Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced that the Government of Canada has banned the cruel and unnecessary testing of cosmetic products on animals in Canada, representing a major step forward in supporting animal welfare by reducing our reliance on animal testing, while ensuring health and safety," Health Canada's statement said.

The statement added that the amendments to the food and Drugs Act (FDA) were introduced after Bill C-47, Budget Implementation Act 2023 received Royal ascent on June 22.

It was further noted that Canadian companies would no longer be allowed to carry out cosmetic testing on animals or to sell products that rely on such tests after December 22, 2023.

By implementing those changes in legislation, Canada aligned itself with several other countries that have prohibited animal testing such as all EU member states, Australia, the UK, and South Korea, the statement continued.

Health Canada is also currently engaged in working with the international scientific and regulatory community, the statement said, with whom it is developing and validating alternatives to animal testing.

Related Topics

Australia Drugs Canada Budget United Kingdom South Korea June December All Government

Recent Stories

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian A ..

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Turkish Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Char ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Charge d'Affaires Over Recent Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

2 minutes ago
 Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to ..

Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

2 minutes ago
 Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceive ..

Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceived Russia, China Risks - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 va ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

13 minutes ago
12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

9 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Miscond ..

US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Misconduct Led to Jeffrey Epstein's D ..

9 minutes ago
 Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

9 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in W ..

Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in Washington to Protest High Rent ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in S ..

Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

19 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife to jail on judicial remand

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World