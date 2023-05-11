UrduPoint.com

Canadian Government To Introduce Legislation On Foreign Agents Registry In June - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Canada has decided to go forth with the creation of a foreign agents' registry and will try to introduce a related bill by the end of the Parliamentary session in June, Radio-Canada reported on Thursday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tasked the Ministry of Federal Justice to present a Bill to the House of Commons on the creation of a foreign agents' registry, either by the end of June or sometime during Fall's Parliamentary session, the report said citing obtained information.

The decision was reportedly made after a majority of those who participated in the government's public consultations on the issue which ended on May 9, voted in favor of establishing said registry.

Citing a source in the government, the report said there was an urgent need for establishing a foreign agents registry to ensure the protection of both Canadians and the country's democracy.

The registry would require that individuals acting in the name of a foreign state, to advance their interests and objectives, unveil their ties to the government they're related to, the report added.

Failing to report ties with a foreign government and all violations to the legislation would suppose legal consequences, ranging from a fine to incarceration, the report continued.

Although talks on the creation of a foreign agents' registry have been ongoing for a long time, the issue received particular attention ever since Canadian media reported in 2022, that Chinese diplomatic staff had allegedly tried to influence the outcomes of the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Various diplomatic rows have ensued with Beijing, the latest one leading to the expulsion of a Toronto-based Chinese consular official over his alleged role in intimidating conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives over his sponsorship of a motion accusing Beijing of genocide against Uighurs.

