Canadian Government To Invest $8Mln In Inuit Suicide Prevention - Indigenous Services

Published October 06, 2022

The Canadian government will invest C$11 million ($8 million) in its National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy, Indigenous Services Canada said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Canadian government will invest C$11 million ($8 million) in its National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy, Indigenous Services Canada said on Thursday.

"Indigenous Services Canada will invest $11 million more towards the work of the strategy so that more Inuit can get access to these life-promoting programs and services. By investing in building capacity in organizations and community, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) will be able to continue evolving the strategy to give even more Inuit the support they need to stay with their families and communities," Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu said as quoted by the ministry.

Hajdu said that suicide prevention programs have too long been wrongly designed, as many of them were unable to help the targeted people, and the Inuit-specific program is changing the community's reality for the best.

Launched in 2016 by the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the Inuit-specific suicide prevention strategy is based on six priorities, namely ensuring social equity, cultural continuity, children nutrition, access to mental wellness services, the healing of trauma and grief as well as mobilizing Inuit knowledge for resilience and suicide prevention.

