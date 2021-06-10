TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Canadian government is disappointed that TC Energy and the Albertan government terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline project, but will continue to support workers in Alberta and throughout the country, the Natural Resources Minister's Press-Secretary Ian Cameron told Sputnik.

"Today's announcement by TC Energy follows the disappointing decision by President [Joe] Biden to rescind Keystone XL's presidential permit earlier this year. Canada supported this project. We will continue to support and invest in workers in Alberta and across Canada," Cameron said on Wednesday.