TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced that the government will provide nearly $3 billion in new provisions to citizens and businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID) pandemic.

The provisions include up to $1.75 billion for the embattled energy sector in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as $357 million to support the arts, culture and sports.

"Our government will invest C$1.7 billion dollars [US$1.2 billion] to clean up orphan and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and [British Columbia," Trudeau said. "Our government will also establish a $750 million dollar [US$535 million] emission reduction fund, with a focus on methane, to maintain and create jobs through pollution reduction efforts. This includes $75 million dollars [US$54 million] to help the offshore industry cut emissions in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Trudeau said the two energy sector-focused initiatives would maintain approximately 10,000 jobs across Canada while also addressing environmental challenges.

The rime minister added that the government is working in conjunction with the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada to address the liquidity shortages that many small- and medium-sized businesses in the energy sector are currently facing.

Officials in oil-laden regions and energy executives has repeatedly highlighted the challenges the Canadian energy sector faces as a result of the earlier oil dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to struggle to recover from the 2014 oil price crash.

Trudeau also announced that the government will provide $686 million for regional development agencies, $193 million to support start-ups and the Industrial Research Assistance Program, as well as a $357 million infusion to Heritage Canada to support the arts, culture, sports sectors.

In total, the measures announced on Friday amount to $2.97 billion.

Overall, the Canadian government will spend nearly $180 billion on stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the virus in the coming months.