Canadian Health Authorities Confirm Third Case of New Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The third case of the deadly new coronavirus has been detected in Canada, British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said.

According to the statement, issued late on Tuesday, the infected individual is a male in his 40s and a resident of Vancouver.

"He travels regularly to China for work and was in Wuhan city on his most recent trip. He returned to Vancouver last week and had an onset of symptoms after his return ... Following established protocols, the primary-care provider notified the Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officer and administered the diagnostic test. Late last night, the test came back positive," the statement said, adding the man has been quarantined.

This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in British Columbia. The first two cases were confirmed by Canadian health authorities on Tuesday ” a couple that had arrived in Toronto from Wuhan.

The previously unknown type of the virus was first detected in Wuhan in late December but later spread to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Apart from China and Canada, 14 other countries have detected the virus on their territories.

As of Wednesday morning, over 6,000 infection cases and 132 deaths have been confirmed in China, according to the country's National Health Commission.