Canadian Health Official Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Decision To Come Down Within Week

Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Canadian Health Official Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Decision to Come Down Within Week

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A review of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals will be completed soon and a regulatory decision will come down within the next seven days, Health Canada Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma said during a briefing on Thursday.

"The review of the Johnson & Johnson submission is going very well, it's progressing.

And we're expecting to have that completed and a decision in the next few days - I would say in the next seven days or so," Sharma told reporters in Ottawa.

On Saturday, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Regulators have currently approved four vaccines for use in Canada, including the AstraZeneca vaccine and its Serum Institute of India version, which was authorized last Friday.

