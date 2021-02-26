UrduPoint.com
Canadian Health Official Says Review Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Almost Complete

Review of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, is nearly complete, Health Canada Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma said on Friday

"With respect to Janssen, specifically, that review is progressing very well. We're expecting to get some additional information on manufacturing today; but other than that, that file is pretty much complete," Sharma told reporters in Ottawa.

Sharma said a regulatory decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as the Novavax candidate, would come down in line with other global health regulators.

However, she dismissed assumptions that authorization for the vaccine would be granted in the coming days if such action is taken by US authorities.

Reports in the United States suggest that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved there as early as this weekend.

Sharma also provided an update on the regulatory approval process of the Novavax vaccine candidate, saying that Health Canada expects the producer to submit a significant amount of data before the end of April, a month ahead of schedule.

Regulators have currently approved four vaccines for use in Canada, including the AstraZeneca vaccine and its Serum Institute of India version, which was authorized earlier on Friday.

