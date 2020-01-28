Canadian Health Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Infection Case in Toronto

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Ontario's Chief Medical Officer and the Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed during a press briefing on Monday evening that a Toronto resident has tested positive for being infected with the novel coronavirus.

"As you know, we've got one confirmed case in Ontario now, and a presumptive second confirmed case," Hajdu announced prior to answering reporters' questions.

Earlier on Monday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed that that a second individual, who is the significant other of the first confirmed patient, has been presumptively confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Williams emphasized the risk posed to the greater public in Canada as being minimal given that the patient has been in self-isolation.

Hajdu echoed that the risk is minimal during the Question Period in Canada's parliament,.

Health Canada said the infected man and his wife had traveled to Wuhan, China, 14 days before coming down with the illness.

Ontario is currently investigating 19 cases of which two have been confirmed as having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.