TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Lawmakers in the Canadian House of Commons (HoC) adopted a motion calling Russia's actions in Ukraine during its special military operation a genocide, an official HoC update account said.

"By unanimous consent, the HoC adopted a motion concerning acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people," the account said via Twitter on Wednesday.

On Friday, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said they do not have information that would indicate acts of genocide in Ukraine.

Senior Biden administration officials said that intelligence reports do not indicate claims that a genocide is taking place in Ukraine, according to US media reports.