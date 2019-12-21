UrduPoint.com
Canadian, Indian Foreign Ministers Discuss Jammu And Kashmir, Trade - Ottawa

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed issues of regional concern, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, trade and human rights, a news release from Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

"During the two-day visit, the two countries' top diplomats partook in a discussion of a multitude of agenda items, including trade and investment, climate change, human rights and gender equality," the release said on Friday.

The two top diplomats emphasized the deep ties that bind the two countries, with Canada being home to one of the largest Indian diaspora in the world, the release said.

Jaishankar also spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and later thanked him in statement via Twitter for an amicable meeting, adding that he looks forward to working closely with Canada on the global stage in the next five years.

The meeting comes amid protests in India over the country's Citizenship Amendment that allows citizenship for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis facing persecution in neighboring countries, but excludes Muslims.

On Wednesday, the Indian Supreme Court refused to suspend the implementation of the citizenship law as amended, despite the ongoing unrest in the country.

