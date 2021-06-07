UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Indigenous Group Renews Calls To 'Cancel' Canada Day Amid Gravesite Discovery

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Canadian Indigenous Group Renews Calls to 'Cancel' Canada Day Amid Gravesite Discovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) An indigenous group on Monday renewed calls to "cancel" Canada's national holiday amid outrage about the discovery of the remains of more than 215 indigenous children at a former residential school in the province of British Columbia.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced last month that a deep scan of the Kamloops Indian Residential School site with ground-penetrating radar confirmed the discovery of 215 children's remains, with some of the deceased being as young as three years old.

"The recent discovery at Kamloops residential school has reminded us that Canada remains a country that has built its foundation on the erasure and genocide of Indigenous nations, including children. We refuse to sit idle while Canada's violent history is celebrated. We are once again calling on Indigenous land, water and sky protectors and allies to come together and disrupt the celebration," advocacy group Idle No More said in a statement with the hashtag #CancelCanadaDay.

The group is planning to stage protests across the country, including in Vancouver, throughout Ontario and is proposing a blockade of the Trans-Canada Highway. The group is also encouraging residents throughout the country to stage associated protests wherever possible.

There have been calls by various groups to cancel the annual Canada Day celebration in commemoration of the country's confederation on July 1 before, however, the grisly discovery has ignited widespread anger throughout the country leading to calls for the country to distance itself from its colonial history.

Kamloops was one of the largest schools in Canada and operated from the late XIX century to the late 1970s as part of the residential school system, which placed indigenous children in state-sanctioned boarding schools where they were to be culturally assimilated.

According to Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, released in 2015, roughly 150,000 aboriginal children were forcibly assimilated through the residential schools from 1883 to 1998, in a process equated to "cultural genocide."

The report discovered that around 3,200 died in the schools, with the greatest number of deaths taking place before 1940. Schools also had high rates of tuberculosis and other health incidences in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with death rates remaining high until the 1950s.

Related Topics

India Century Water Canada Died Young Kamloops Vancouver Ontario Columbia SITE July 2015 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

59 minutes ago

Vawda blames PML-N for failure in introducing new ..

23 seconds ago

Russia Bans 9 Canadian Citizens From Entering Coun ..

24 seconds ago

Canadian Court Sets Deportation Hearing for Ex-Naz ..

26 seconds ago

WHO urges Covid jab makers to give Covax 50% of do ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.