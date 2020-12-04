UrduPoint.com
Canadian Intel Report Alleging COVID-19 Disinformation Campaign 'Madness'- Russian Embassy

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Ottawa rubbished a Canadian intelligence report that claimed Russia, China and Iran actively spread COVID-19 disinformation.

Earlier in the day, snippets of a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) report obtained by a Canadian outlet shed light on an alleged disinformation campaign by Russia, China and Iran to discredit western countries' pandemic response to further their strategic interests.

"False claims in blame Russia-fashion spread by [the mainstream media], referring to secret intelligence reports, instead of cooperation against the pandemic. The propaganda war by western spy agencies to denigrate Russian anti-COVID-19 efforts and the successful Sputnik V vaccine while diverting attention from west's own failures.

Madness," the embassy's press service said via Twitter on Thursday.

Canada's spy agency deduced that Russia spread disinformation to discredit the west, promote national interests abroad and to push for an end to sanctions. China and Iran were accused of spreading disinformation to compensate for their failures in containing the pandemic.

Reciprocally, Russia, China and Iran have vocally asserted that western countries are using COVID-19 disinformation to sow discord in their internal affairs.

