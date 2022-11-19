Canadian Intelligence Investigating Death Threats From Iran to People in Canada - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is investigating "credible" death threats from Iran toward individuals living in Canada, CBC reported on Friday.

"CSIS is actively investigating several threats to life emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran based on credible intelligence," CSIS spokesperson Eric Balsam was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.

CSIS is aware of Iranian state actors monitoring and intimidating people inside Canada to silence those who speak out against the government, the report said.

It is the first time the intelligence agency has confirmed investigations involving lethal threats from Iran toward people located in Canada, according to the report.

The alleged "hostile activities and foreign interference" undermine Canadian security, sovereignty and democratic values, Balsam also reportedly said.

On Wednesday, UK intelligence said that they believe Iran is targeting dissidents abroad that they perceive as enemies of the regime, the report said.

Over the past two months, protests have been going on in Iran and elsewhere around the world, including in Canada, in response to the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in police custody. The government claims Amini died of a heart attack while demonstrators claim she was beaten by authorities.

CSIS urges people in Canada who believe they are being targeted by Iran to contact law enforcement, the report said.