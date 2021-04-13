UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Intelligence Observes 'Cold War' Levels Of Espionage, Foreign Interference

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:52 PM

Canadian Intelligence Observes 'Cold War' Levels of Espionage, Foreign Interference

A fresh report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) points to an unprecedented surge in espionage activities toward the North American country, similar to that during the Cold War era

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) A fresh report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) points to an unprecedented surge in espionage activities toward the North American country, similar to that during the Cold War era.

"The fluid and rapidly evolving environment caused by COVID-19 has created a situation ripe for exploitation by threat actors seeking to advance their own interests. ... In 2020 our world became increasingly interconnected ... presenting more opportunities than ever for cyber-actors to conduct malicious online threat activity. ... Similarly, in 2020, CSIS observed espionage and foreign interference activity at levels not seen since the Cold War," David Vigneault, the CSIS director, was quoted as saying in the public report.

According to Vigneault, the national security threats facing Canada include violent extremism, foreign interference, espionage and cyberactivities.

"While Federal, provincial, and municipal levels of Canadian government are of interest, foreign states such as the People's Republic of China and Russia also target non-governmental organizations in Canada � including academic institutions, the private sector, and civil society," the CSIS chief added.

Cyber attacks in Western countries are often blamed on foreign actors, namely Russia and China, without providing evidence to back the allegations. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the accusations and called for multilateral dialogue on cybersecurity.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Canada Civil Society David 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Slams US, NATO for Creating Explosive Situa ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine Does Not Want War With Russia - Kuleba

3 minutes ago

Exporters Suspend Purchase of Russian Wheat Due to ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev positive for Covid-19, withdraws from Mon ..

11 minutes ago

German govt agrees law for curfews, tougher virus ..

11 minutes ago

Iran, Russia show united front against West on nuc ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.