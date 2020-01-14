UrduPoint.com
Canadian Investigators To Meet Iranian Aviation Officials On Tuesday - TSB Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Canadian Investigators to Meet Iranian Aviation Officials on Tuesday - TSB Chief

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Canadian investigators from the Transportation Safety board will meet with Iranian aviation officials on Tuesday, TSB Chair Kathy Fox announced during a press conference on Monday.

"The plans are that we're going to meet with the Accident Investigation Bureau of Iran tomorrow, their time," Fox said.

The full scope of Canada's role in the investigation will likely be determined during the meeting, Fox said.

Canada has been given expert status in the investigation of the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) fight 752, and has been invited by the Iranian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to download flight recorder data and to inspect the crash site, which goes far beyond the privileges granted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) charter, the Chair said.

Iran has provided 14-day visas to 2 Canadian investigators and a consular team that will assist in the repatriation of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

