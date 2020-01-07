Canadian, Iraqi Foreign Ministers Agree De-Escalation Needed to Pursue Reforms - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and his Iraqi counterpart Ali al-Hakim agreed that de-escalation is essential for implementing political and economic changes, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Monday.

"The two Ministers agreed that a de-escalation in tension is necessary as peace and stability are key to pursuing the political and economic reforms underway in Iraq," the readout said.

In the statement, Canada's top diplomat reiterated the country's commitment to defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and continuing to engage in humanitarian, military and diplomatic efforts to support Iraq.

US President Donald Trump's decision to order an airstrike on Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani has sparked tensions across the middle East. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani's death will not go unavenged in response to what they see as a US crime.