Canadian, Italian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte about bilateral cooperation aimed at curbing the pandemic and boost economic recovery, Trudeau's press service said.

The conversation took place on Monday.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Conte spoke about efforts in Canada and Italy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the priority of rolling out safe and effective vaccines to enable a strong economic recovery," the statement read.

Both Canada and Italy have authorized the use of US-made Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in their immunization campaigns.

During Monday's call, the prime ministers agreed on the need to support the most vulnerable states and boost international coordination in the fight against the epidemic, as both nations detected the new coronavirus variant first discovered in the UK on their territories.

The officials also discussed global inequality, women's rights, and climate change. In regard to the latter, the prime ministers talked about the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November 2021 under the presidency of the United Kingdom.

The officials also discussed Italy's G20 presidency, assumed by the country on December 1, 2020 and is expected to last through 2021.

The prime ministers also reiterated their commitments to work towards the enhancing of bilateral relations.