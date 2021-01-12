UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian, Italian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:34 PM

Canadian, Italian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte about bilateral cooperation aimed at curbing the pandemic and boost economic recovery, Trudeau's press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte about bilateral cooperation aimed at curbing the pandemic and boost economic recovery, Trudeau's press service said.

�The conversation took place on Monday.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Conte spoke about efforts in Canada and Italy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the priority of rolling out safe and effective vaccines to enable a strong economic recovery," the statement read.

Both Canada and Italy have authorized the use of US-made Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in their immunization campaigns.

�During Monday's call, the prime ministers agreed on the need to support the most vulnerable states and boost international coordination in the fight against the epidemic, as both nations detected the new coronavirus variant first discovered in the UK on their territories.

�The officials also discussed global inequality, women's rights, and climate change. In regard to the latter, the prime ministers talked about the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November 2021 under the presidency of the United Kingdom.

�The officials also discussed Italy's G20 presidency, assumed by the country on December 1, 2020 and is expected to last through 2021.

The prime ministers also reiterated their commitments to work towards the enhancing of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Canada Glasgow Italy United Kingdom Justin Trudeau November December Women 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘I killed the taxi driver,’ key suspect arrest ..

1 minute ago

PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal’s murder: ATC allow ..

5 minutes ago

Azhar, Rizwan gain in ICC Test Rankings

2 minutes ago

Shelter Home shifted to new building at General Bu ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.