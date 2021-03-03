UrduPoint.com
Canadian Judge Finds 2018 Toronto Van Attack Perpetrator Guilty On All 26 Counts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:06 PM

Alek Minassian, the perpetrator of the Toronto van attack in April 2018, which left ten dead and 26 injured, has been found guilty on all 26 counts of murder and attempted murder, an Ontario Superior Court of Justice judge ruled on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Alek Minassian, the perpetrator of the Toronto van attack in April 2018, which left ten dead and 26 injured, has been found guilty on all 26 counts of murder and attempted murder, an Ontario Superior Court of Justice judge ruled on Wednesday.

Justice Anne Molloy ruled that the 28-year-old was fully aware of impact of his actions and the attack was reasoned and carefully planned.

