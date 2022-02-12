Canadian Judge Orders Removal of Trucker Protesters at Ambassador Bridge - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) A Canadian judge ordered the removal of anti-vaccine mandate protesters from Ambassador Bridge, a key border crossing on the US-Canadian border, the Canadian media outlet The Logic reported.

The order will take effect at 7:00 pm ET Friday afternoon in order to give protesters time to clear the area, the report said.

Canadian Judge Geoffrey Morawetz will reveal more details about his ruling later in the day, the report added.

In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.