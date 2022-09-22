UrduPoint.com

Canadian Lawmakers Adopt Measure to Hold More Hearings on Gazprom Turbines Issue, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Canadian House Foreign Affairs Committee adopted an amendment to hold more hearings related to developments in Ukraine and the sanctions waiver for Gazprom turbine engines maintained by Siemens Energy in Canada.

"So the motion as amended would read as follows: So that in relation to the study of the export of Russian Gazprom turbines, the committee invite representatives of Siemens and Canadian Gas Association to testify for two hours, invite the (Canadian) Minister of Foreign Affairs to appear for two hours to provide a date on the turbine issue and other Ukrainian related development, and instruct staff to prepare a draft report on the committee study on Ukraine, including the sanctions waiver (for turbines)," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ali Ehsassi said during a meeting on Wednesday.

A few Canadian lawmakers during the meeting expressed support revoking the sanctions waiver that allowed the export of Gazprom's turbines maintained at a Siemens plant in Canada.

Canadian lawmakers also felt the need to receive further hearings about new developments related to Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization announcement.

On Friday, Putin said Siemens Energy confirmed that turbines of the Nord Stream pipeline are out of service. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously accused the West on Sunday of pushing the blame for gas cuts to Europe on Russia while being in full breach of Nord Stream 1 maintenance agreements.

Canada agreed in July to release a Russia-owned gas turbine that had been held up in Montreal during maintenance after a ban on technology exports to Russia kicked in. The turbine was shipped to its maker Siemens in Germany, which Russia argued was in violation of the contract.

Russia cut gas supplies to the EU to 20% of Nord Stream's capacity in July and shut it completely this week to allow for repairs. Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday it would not resume gas exports due to an oil leak in a key turbine.

