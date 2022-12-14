UrduPoint.com

Canadian Lawmakers Ask Trade Minister Ng To Resign For Breaching Ethic Law

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Several Conservative lawmakers have asked Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng to resign for breaking the country's ethics laws by awarding media contracts to a friend.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dorion published a report that revealed relevant findings about Ng's breach of Canada's laws on conflicts of interest. The report revealed that Ng awarded two contracts, one in April 2019 and the second sometime between April and May in 2020, to the public relations agency Pomp & Circumstance, which was co-founded and run by her long-time friend Amanda Alvaro.

"We found out today, that instead of having the backs of Canadians, they're helping Liberal insiders get rich," Conservative lawmakers Michael Barret said on Tuesday.

Barret emphasized that Ng was caught "red-handed" and found guilty of breaking Canada's ethics laws by giving a sweetheart contract to her friend and television pundit Alvaro.

"Will the minister resign?" he asked.

Another Conservative lawmaker, James Bezan, focused on the need for Ng to "do the right thing" and resign or otherwise Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have to get involved and fire the corrupt minister.

Ng thanked Commissioner Dorion for ensuring "transparency and accountability" in Canada's institutions.

Ng said she takes full responsibility for her wrong deeds and said she never intended for anybody to wrongly benefit from them.

"I should have recused myself and I apologize for not doing so ... I'm sorry and it won't happen again," she said.

Ng is the fourth minister from Trudeau's cabinet to have been found guilty of breaking laws by the ethics commissioner.

