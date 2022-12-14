WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Canadian lawmakers during a parliamentary session called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to find a solution to immigration case processing backlogs.

On Monday, the CBC reported that the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has close to 60,000 unresolved applications sitting in the folders of 779 "inactive users", meaning they were assigned to former employees.

"The Liberals created immigration application backlog that is over 2 million applications. People waiting to reunite with family their spouses, children, parents waiting for work permits waiting for health care, and now we find out that tens of thousands of these applications were actually sent to immigration officers that don't even exist," Conservative lawmaker Tim Uppal said at the House of Commons on Tuesday.

"Mr. Speaker, who's willing to explain this incompetence and apologize and fix this mess?"

Pierre Paul-Hus, another Conservative lawmaker, seconded his colleague, by saying that some of those agents have not been employed since 2006, asking Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser to apologize to the families who have been waiting to come to Canada.

Fraser answered by saying that the information is inaccurate, as all employees have their codes retained thus their attributed cases are not lost.

The Minister emphasized that Canada would continue doing everything it can to reduce the number of active cases it has in inventory, adding that in the past month, the ministry of immigration has processed over 300 000 applications.

According to available data on the current applications inventory, the IRCC has a backlog of 2.2 million unprocessed cases.