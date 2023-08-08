Open Menu

Canadian Media Ask Competition Bureau To Probe Meta's Move To Block News

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 11:18 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Canadian Association of Broadcasters, News Media Canada and CBC/Radio-Canada on Tuesday asked the Competition Bureau of Canada to investigate Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) over its decision to end access to news for users in the country.

On August 1, Meta announced an end to news availability on Canadian Facebook and Instagram in response to the country's new law that requires tech companies to compensate news outlets for using their content.

"News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and CBC/Radio-Canada ('the applicants') have applied to Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate Meta's abuse of its dominant position, as evidenced by its decision to block news content from its digital platforms in Canada," the joint statement said.

The applicants ask the competition watchdog to use its investigative and prosecutorial tools to protect competition and prohibit Meta from continuing to block Canadians' access to news content.

They accused Meta of seeking to "discipline" Canadian news companies, prevent them from participating in and accessing the advertising market, and reduce their visibility to Canadians on social media media.

Meta's decision, they said, is "anticompetitive" and will further strengthen the company's dominant position in advertising and social media distribution.

