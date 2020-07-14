UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Medicago Begins Clinical Trial Of Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:02 PM

Canadian Medicago Begins Clinical Trial of Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicago is beginning the first stage of clinical trials of a plant-based novel coronavirus vaccine, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicago is beginning the first stage of clinical trials of a plant-based novel coronavirus vaccine, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to see our COVID-19 vaccine candidate enter the Phase 1 trial, and we look forward to obtaining safety and immunogenicity results in October," Medicago Executive Vice-President said. "Our progress continues to demonstrate the value of Medicago's unique plant-based vaccine technology."

The first stage of clinical trials will entail the randomized observation of 180 healthy volunteers, men and women aged 18 to 55 years, who will be immunized with varying doses of only the plant-based vaccine and in combination with an auxiliary stimulating substance.

Medicago said that volunteers were administered the first doses on Monday.

The company said that it intends to move to the second and third phases of the clinical trials in October, adding that it expects to produce approximately 100 million doses by the end of 2021.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly stressed the daily constraints that much of the population is adhering to will be the new normal until a vaccine is developed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Company Progress Justin Trudeau October Women Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Business community demands tariff rationalization, ..

4 minutes ago

Libyan Sheikhs to Discuss Egypt's Role in Settleme ..

4 minutes ago

PHA to plant artificial forests

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.