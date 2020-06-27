UrduPoint.com
Canadian Military Begins Withdrawal From Long-Term Care Facilities - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The Canadian military has begun its withdrawal from long-term care facilities, where troops were deployed amid a humanitarian crisis sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan told reporters.

"Starting today, and over the coming days, Canadian Armed Forces members will begin to transition out of remaining long-term care facilities," Sajjan said on Friday.

Sajjan pointed out that the troops will not exit a long-term care facility until it is appropriate to do so, and the military will keep "10-man augmented civilian care shifts" on standby should conditions deteriorate.

The military will be replaced by Red Cross-trained recruits and the first batch is set to begin work at Quebec's care facilities on July 6.

The Red Cross said it hopes to have 900 people trained and in place by the end of July.

The transitioning military members will now undergo a 14-day quarantine before returning to regular duty.

The dire situation in the long-term care facilities compelled the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario to request military assistance from the Federal government in April.

At the peak of the operation, more than 1,500 troops were active in long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec, providing assistance to 54 facilities.

