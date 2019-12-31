Canadian Military Besieged by Pokemon Go Players in 2016 - Internal Documents

(@FahadShabbir)

The Canadian military was overwhelmed by Pokémon Go players breaching military bases in search of virtual characters in 2016, internal documents obtained by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) revealed on Tuesday

"Please advise the Commissionaires that apparently Fort Frontenac is both a PokéGym and a PokéStop. I will be completely honest in that I have not idea what that is," Major Jeff Monaghan at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston wrote in an internal email.

The documents showed that individual military bases dealt with the onslaught of Pokémon enthusiasts differently.

CFB North Bay filed a complaint with Niantic, the developer of Pokémon Go, the CBC citing the documents.

� By contrast, CFB Halifax used the popularity of the game to their advantage, by adding a PokéStop - a location where users can collect virtual items and characters - at the base museum.

The Pokémon Go craze began shortly after the release of the location-based augmented reality game developed by Niantic for iOS and Android devices. mobile game app users need to capture Pokémon creatures that appear on the screen of their device as if they were a person actually located in the same place.

PokéStops can be marked at any public space in the world, including churches, gyms, malls and parks. Some PokéStops were found at police stations and military bases, which led a number of governments to ban the game entirely citing security concerns.