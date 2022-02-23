UrduPoint.com

Canadian Military Delivers 2nd Batch Of Lethal Military Aid To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Canada has delivered the second batch of lethal military aid to Ukraine following the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR and LPR) by Russia, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday

On February 14, the Canadian government approved lethal military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $6.1 million as well as a loan of up to $393 million amid rising tensions with Russia.

On February 14, the Canadian government approved lethal military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $6.1 million as well as a loan of up to $393 million amid rising tensions with Russia.

"Today, our Canadian Forces made a second delivery of lethal military aid to support our Ukrainian partners. Russia's further invasion of a sovereign state is absolutely unacceptable, and we will continue to stand by Ukraine as the country defends its sovereignty and independence," Anand said on Twitter.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR as well as agreements on cooperation and assistance with them. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday and allowed for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to the breakaway regions in Ukraine's east.

>