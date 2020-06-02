UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Military Investigating Birdstrike As Cause Of Deadly Jet Crash - Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:28 AM

Canadian Military Investigating Birdstrike as Cause of Deadly Jet Crash - Report

A possible birdstrike is at the center of the investigation into the crash of a Royal Canadian Air Force's aerobatics squadron plane, the Canadian military investigator said in preliminary report on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) A possible birdstrike is at the center of the investigation into the crash of a Royal Canadian Air Force's aerobatics squadron plane, the Canadian military investigator said in preliminary report on Monday.

"A detailed analysis of video footage recovered for the investigation revealed one bird in very close proximity to the aircraft right engine intake (see red circle in picture above) during the critical phase of take-off," the investigator said. "The investigation is focusing on environmental factors (birdstrike) as well as the performance of the escape system."

At the time of the crash, the military deployed the RCAF CT-114 Tutor aircraft for a cross-Canada air tour to lift spirts amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds' Public Affairs Officer and pilot Capt.

Richard MacDougall, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after ejecting from the aircraft.

The jet went down in a residential neighborhood near Kamloops, British Columbia, on May 17.

The Snowbirds - officially the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron and based in CFB Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan - is a military air show squadron and is known as an important part in the Canadian Armed Forces' recruitment efforts.

The Snowbirds have been involved in a number of incidents since the squadron's first show in the 1970s with now nine fatalities.

The operational safety of the squadron has come into question in the past, with a Canadian Forces College report in 2017 expressing concern about the nearly 60-year-old aircraft.

Related Topics

Moose Jaw Kamloops Columbia Circle May 2017 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.