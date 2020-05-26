Canadian Military Outlines Troubling Findings in Ontario Long-Term Care Homes - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Canadian military has outlined troubling findings about conditions in long-term care homes in the province of Ontario in a report due to be released later on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The Canadian military members made the discoveries while assisting in efforts to contain the novel coronavirus in care homes across Ontario and Quebec after the dire situation garnered national attention and prompted a request for military assistance from the provincial premiers.

"In Ontario, [Canadian Armed Forces members] made some extremely troubling observations about several long-term care facilities in which they've been serving, and we've shared this information with the provincial government," Trudeau said.

Trudeau noted that he was first made aware of the existence of the report on Friday and experienced anger, shock and sadness upon reading the report on Monday.

The latest government data indicates that there are 285 Canadian military personnel assisting in five long-term care facilities in Ontario and 14 have contracted the deadly disease.