Canadian Military to Remain in Long-Term Care Facilities Until June 26 - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the military operation providing assistance to long-term care facilities (LTCFs) affected by the novel coronavirus in Canada is being extended until June 26.

As part of Operation LASER - the Canadian Armed Forces' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic - 725 service members are assisting in 15 LTCFs in the province of Quebec and 386 service members in five LTCFs in Ontario.

"In Ontario and Quebec, we are extending this deployment to June 26," Trudeau said during a daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau pointed out that his government is working with humanitarian missions, including the Canadian Red Cross, to staff the LTCFs until mid-September once the military operation is complete.

The Prime Minister's commitment, however, falls far short of Quebec Premier Francois Legault's request that the 1,000 service members remain in the LTCFs until September.

According to Canada's public health officials, more than 82 percent of the country's 7,994 novel coronavirus-related fatalities are linked to the LTCFs.