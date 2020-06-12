UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Military To Remain In Long-Term Care Facilities Until June 26 - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Canadian Military to Remain in Long-Term Care Facilities Until June 26 - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the military operation providing assistance to long-term care facilities (LTCFs) affected by the novel coronavirus in Canada is being extended until June 26.

As part of Operation LASER - the Canadian Armed Forces' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic - 725 service members are assisting in 15 LTCFs in the province of Quebec and 386 service members in five LTCFs in Ontario.

"In Ontario and Quebec, we are extending this deployment to June 26," Trudeau said during a daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau pointed out that his government is working with humanitarian missions, including the Canadian Red Cross, to staff the LTCFs until mid-September once the military operation is complete.

The Prime Minister's commitment, however, falls far short of Quebec Premier Francois Legault's request that the 1,000 service members remain in the LTCFs until September.

According to Canada's public health officials, more than 82 percent of the country's 7,994 novel coronavirus-related fatalities are linked to the LTCFs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ontario Justin Trudeau June September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.