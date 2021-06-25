WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Canada's forensic report into the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 near Tehran has concluded that Iran bears responsibility for the air disaster, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Thursday.

"The fact are clear: Iran is responsible for the deaths of 176 innocent people," Garneau said during a press briefing.

The report established three main findings, Garneau said, elaborating that Iran failed to ensure the safety of its airspace, the surface-to-air missile operator committed a number of mistakes and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders failed to remedy the operator's failures.

The forensic report, conducted by Jeff Yaworski, formerly the Deputy Director of Operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, underlined that the findings in the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization's investigation of the crash were inadequate.

"The Forensic Team determined Iran has fallen well short of providing a credible explanation of how and why the IRGC downed Flight PS752," the report said.

The report, however, did not support former Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and a Canadian court's allegation that Iran's attack on the passenger jet was premeditated. Garneau says the attack was "intentional" from the perspective of the operator's actions, when asked about the lack of evidence to support a premeditated attack.

An Ontario Superior Court of Justice judge ruled last month that Iran had deliberately downed the Ukrainian airliner - deeming the incident an act of terrorism under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Canada's foreign minister noted that Ottawa is not satisfied by the report, emphasizing that it does not have the "complete truth," because only Iran can fill in the missing information.

Ottawa will continue to seek full accountability and reparations from Iran on behalf of the victims, Garneau stressed.

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport on January 8, 2020, after being shot down by the Iranian military. The incident claimed the lives of all 167 passengers on board the airplane - mostly Canadian and Iranian citizens - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

Tehran has admitted that its missile brought down the passenger jet, however, rejects allegations that the strike was premeditated. The Iranian military maintains it was on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for a drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.