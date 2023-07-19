Open Menu

Canadian National Arrested In The UK Over Suspicion Of Terrorism - Metropolitan Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The London Metropolitan Police informed that they obtained a warrant allowing for the extended detention of a Canadian national arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses upon his arrival in the UK.

On Monday, a 28-year-old Canadian national and a man aged 56 from East London were arrested by counter-terrorism detectives of the London Metropolitan Police for allegedly being part of a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The Canadian national was detained upon his arrival on a flight inbound from Canada to Heathrow International Airport, the statement said, whereas the second individual was arrested nearby his residence in East London.

"Counter-terrorism detectives have obtained warrants of further detention allowing them to keep in custody two men they arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses," the police statement said.

With the extended detention warrants, UK law enforcement will be allowed to further detain the two men until July 24, the statement added.

Both individuals have allegedly violated section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and are being held in custody under section 41 of the same Act, the statement continued.

Police said that two addresses in the city remain under investigation.

