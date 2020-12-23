Canadian National Goes on Trial in US For $180Mln Psychic Fraud Scam - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A Canadian national who operated a psychic mail fraud scheme for two decades made his initial appearance in a US court on charges of stealing more than $180 million from Americans, many of them elderly, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The scheme allegedly involved sending millions of US consumers, many elderly and vulnerable, letters purporting to be from two well-known French psychics, promising that the recipient had the opportunity to achieve great wealth and happiness with the psychic's assistance in exchange for payment of a fee," the release said on Tuesday.

From 1994 through November 2014, defendant Patrice Runner's scheme defrauded at least 1 million victims in the United States of over $180 million, the release said.

Runner and his co-conspirators obtained the Names of elderly and vulnerable victims by renting and trading mailing lists with other mail fraud operatives, the release said.

The letters frequently stated that a psychic had seen a personalized vision regarding the recipient of the letter, when in fact the scheme sent nearly identical letters to tens of thousands of victims each week, the release added.

Runner made his initial appearance Tuesday in Federal court in the state of New York following his arrival in the United States on Monday from Spain, where he was arrested based on a US indictment, according to the release.