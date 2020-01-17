Canadian National Police Collecting DNA to ID Canadians Killed in Iran Plane Crash

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Canada's national police force has begun collecting DNA samples from family members of the victims of the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight to help with the identification of the deceased, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The RCMP is currently creating DNA profiles here in Canada to assist Iran with Canadian victim identification," RCMP spokesperson Catherine Fortin said in a statement emailed to Sputnik.

The samples will be stored in the RCMP's National DNA Data Bank, where they will be processed into individual DNA profiles, the RCMP said.

The RCMP will provide the DNA profiles to authorities in Iran to help identify the crash victims, should a request be submitted through Interpol, the statement added.