Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Critical Mineral Sustainability Alliance

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Canada and several other nations are launching a new alliance to address sustainable sourcing of critical minerals, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Monday.

Wilkinson announced the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance during an event at the COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal. Partner nations include Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Germany, Australia and Japan, Wilkinson said.

"The goal of this alliance is to commit ourselves, and to drive global alignment, on sustainable and socially responsible mining practices in the critical minerals space," Wilkinson said.

Through the alliance, members commit to encouraging industry practices that prevent biodiversity loss, support nature protection and respect indigenous communities, Wilkinson said.

The founding alliance members call on governments worldwide to join the initiative and welcome commitments from other countries in the coming months, Wilkinson added.

On Friday, Wilkinson released Canada's $3.8 billion Critical Minerals Strategy that funds a range of industrial and research activities. The strategy aims to support economic growth, promote climate action and enhance global security and partnership with allies, according to Natural Resources Canada.