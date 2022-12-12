UrduPoint.com

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Critical Mineral Sustainability Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Critical Mineral Sustainability Alliance

Canada and several other nations are launching a new alliance to address sustainable sourcing of critical minerals, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Monday.

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Canada and several other nations are launching a new alliance to address sustainable sourcing of critical minerals, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Monday.

Wilkinson announced the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance during an event at the COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal. Partner nations include Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Germany, Australia and Japan, Wilkinson said.

"The goal of this alliance is to commit ourselves, and to drive global alignment, on sustainable and socially responsible mining practices in the critical minerals space," Wilkinson said.

Through the alliance, members commit to encouraging industry practices that prevent biodiversity loss, support nature protection and respect indigenous communities, Wilkinson said.

The founding alliance members call on governments worldwide to join the initiative and welcome commitments from other countries in the coming months, Wilkinson added.

On Friday, Wilkinson released Canada's $3.8 billion Critical Minerals Strategy that funds a range of industrial and research activities. The strategy aims to support economic growth, promote climate action and enhance global security and partnership with allies, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Related Topics

Australia United Nations Canada France Germany Alliance United Kingdom Japan United States Canadian Natural Resources Event From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societi ..

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societies to run ads on TV channels

3 minutes ago
 Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of pres ..

Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of president

3 minutes ago
 WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to ..

WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to Prevent Poverty

3 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package ..

EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package of Russia Sanctions - Borrell

3 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rig ..

EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rights, Stop 'Support' for Russia

15 minutes ago
 PTI "destroyed country's economy" during its tenur ..

PTI "destroyed country's economy" during its tenure: Ishaq Dar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.