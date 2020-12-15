UrduPoint.com
Canadian Official Says Coronavirus Vaccine Makers Shielded From Liability

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The coronavirus vaccine makers are shielded from legal liability in Canada, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand told reporters.

"Yes, we are," Anand said on Monday, when asked if the Canadian government is including indemnification clauses in contracts signed with the vaccine manufacturers.

Anand explained that such clauses are standard when new technologies are introduced and that other countries are grappling with the same issue.

The minister said government's newly minted Federal vaccine support program was created to mitigate any unintended adverse effects of vaccines, including the coronavirus vaccine.

Concerns remain about the safety of the vaccine as critics allege the approval process was expedited under pressure from the opposition and the media.

Canadian officials have backed the approval decision, saying that the review process was rigorous and no shortcuts were taken.

