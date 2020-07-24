UrduPoint.com
Canadian Officials Announce Joint Review Of Nova Scotia Mass Shooting - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Federal governments and the Nova Scotia provincial government have announced a joint review of the mass shooting in the Canadian province on April 18, Public Safety Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The review will be conducted by a three-member panel comprised of Michael MacDonald, who will chair the panel, and former Deputy Prime Minister Anne McLellan and former Fredericton, New Brunswick Police Chief Leanne Fitch.

"This review by the three-member independent Review Panel will provide a better understanding of what happened and provide recommendations to help prevent such tragedies in the future," Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said in a statement.

The panel will explore all aspects of the incident, including the police response, public safety communications, the perpetrator's access to firearms and the contributing role of societal issues.

On April 18, Halifax area-based denturist Gabriel Wortman dressed in a police uniform and drove a mock RCMP police cruiser while embarking on a violent shooting spree after assaulting a former female partner, who managed to escape and hid in the forest. The shooting spree left 22 innocent victims dead. Police have not yet identified a motive for the attacks.

The review comes in the face of allegations that the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has all the hallmarks of a police undercover operation gone wrong.

