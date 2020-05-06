UrduPoint.com
Canadian Officials Concerned By Attacks Against Cell Towers Amid 5G Conspiracy Theories

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Canadian officials are sounding the alarm over a spate of attacks on cell towers as conspiracy theories claiming 5G technology might be contributing to the novel coronavirus pandemic emerge.

"Concerned to hear reports of cellphone towers being vandalized in Canada. I would like to remind all Canadians that vandalizing these towers is a serious criminal offence, and severe criminal penalties will be brought against those found breaking the law," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Blair's comments echoed that of Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains, who also voiced his concern over the spate of incidents.

According to reports, multiple cell towers in the province of Quebec were the target of arson attacks in recent days. None of the towers in question were equipped with 5G technology, officials and local outlets said.

5G - the next generation of cellular networks - has long faced backlash with many people voicing their concerns on social media about the health implications of the new technology. Fears about a possible connection between the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the new mobile broadband have led to dozens of attacks on cell towers across Europe.

