Canadian Officials Dodge Dialogue Fearing 'Uncomfortable Questions' - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The Canadian government refrains from engaging in bilateral dialogue with Russia because it fears having to answer uncomfortable questions, the Russian Embassy told Sputnik.

The last official contact between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, took place in December 2021, at the 28th OSCE Ministerial Meeting Council in Stockholm.

"To our understanding, the reason is simple. The Canadian officials are afraid of conversation with us because they would have to respond to uncomfortable questions," the embassy said.

Notably, the embassy questioned the decision of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to involve Canada in training fighters from the Neo-Nazi "Azov" regiment, thus turning a blind eye to the crimes perpetrated by them against civilians in Donbas.

"Why does it close eyes on war crimes carried out by the Kiev regime," the embassy added.

Furthermore, considering Canada's history, notably its French-speaking province of Quebec, it should have shared its experience with Ukraine in terms of bilingualism, the Russian embassy continued.

Russia does not understand how Ottawa instead opted for endorsing the "genocide of Ukraine's Russian speaking population," the ban of their native language, the embassy added.

Since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, diplomatic relations between Moscow and Ottawa have fallen to a new historic low level. Canada has imposed a vast array of sanctions against Russia and its allies, notably Belarus and Ukrainian "facilitators" of the Russian military operation, and has provided billions worth of military and financial aid to Kiev.

