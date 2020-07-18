Canadian Officials Identify 354 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Indigenous Communities

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Officials have identified 354 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canadian First Nations communities, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said in a statement.

"On First Nations communities in provinces, as of July 16, ISC is aware of: 352 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; 30 hospitalizations; 314 recovered cases," the statement said on Friday.

At the peak of the pandemic, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other top medical officials expressed concern about how the traditionally underserved communities would be impacted by the deadly pandemic.

As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 109,500 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,800 virus-related fatalities.