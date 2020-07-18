UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Officials Identify 354 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Indigenous Communities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 02:40 AM

Canadian Officials Identify 354 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Indigenous Communities

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Officials have identified 354 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canadian First Nations communities, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said in a statement.

"On First Nations communities in provinces, as of July 16, ISC is aware of: 352 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; 30 hospitalizations; 314 recovered cases," the statement said on Friday.

At the peak of the pandemic, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other top medical officials expressed concern about how the traditionally underserved communities would be impacted by the deadly pandemic.

As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 109,500 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,800 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Canada July Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

4 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

8 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.