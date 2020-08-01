UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Officials Identify 52 New COVID-19 Cases In Indigenous Communities In Two Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Canadian Officials Identify 52 New COVID-19 Cases in Indigenous Communities in Two Weeks

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Canadian officials have identified 50 new COVI-19 cases in indigenous communities in the span of two weeks, new figures from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) revealed on Friday.

"As of July 30, ISC is aware of these confirmed cases of COVID-19 for First Nations on reserve in provinces: 404 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; 32 hospitalizations; 350 recovered cases," the ISC said in a statement.

The updated figures reveal an increase of 52 cases from the reported 352 cases on July 16.

At the peak of the pandemic, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other top medical officials expressed concern about how the traditionally underserved communities would be impacted by the deadly pandemic.

As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 116,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,930 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Canada July From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

4 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

2 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.