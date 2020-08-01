Canadian Officials Identify 52 New COVID-19 Cases in Indigenous Communities in Two Weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Canadian officials have identified 50 new COVI-19 cases in indigenous communities in the span of two weeks, new figures from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) revealed on Friday.

"As of July 30, ISC is aware of these confirmed cases of COVID-19 for First Nations on reserve in provinces: 404 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; 32 hospitalizations; 350 recovered cases," the ISC said in a statement.

The updated figures reveal an increase of 52 cases from the reported 352 cases on July 16.

At the peak of the pandemic, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other top medical officials expressed concern about how the traditionally underserved communities would be impacted by the deadly pandemic.

As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 116,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,930 virus-related fatalities.