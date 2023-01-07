WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government officials have met with the relatives of the victims of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 that was downed outside Tehran, Iran, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting took place ahead of the third year anniversary of the tragedy in which 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents lost their lives.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; the Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Honorable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport; and Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, met with family members of victims of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752," the statement said.

"They reaffirmed the commitment of Canada and the International Coordination and Response Group to hold Iran to account for the senseless deaths of those aboard the flight."

Canada would continue the joint work with Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the Coordination Group format to ensure that Iran pays full compensation to the victims' relatives and is held fully accountable for the incident.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed upon takeoff from Tehran after being hit with missiles. All 176 people aboard the aircraft were killed, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom as well as Canada.